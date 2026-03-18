8 killed in house fire after explosion at EV charging point in Indore; govt orders probe

The deceased included two minor children and three women, they said.

Alarmed by the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a detailed investigation into it by a committee of experts and the framing of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for EV charging.

The fire broke out in the house at Brajeshwari Annex Colony between 3.30 and 4.30 am, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi told PTI.