MP hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 16; 32 hospitalised, 16 arrested

Of the 30 persons shown as accused, 16 have been arrested and one detained, said police, even as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

The spurious liquor was being brewed in Sagar district, they said.

District Collector Pratibha Pal told PTI over the phone that one more person died during treatment, raising the toll to 16, while 32 people are undergoing treatment, one of them in serious condition.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania said Ravi Lakhera, a member of a gang from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly involved in brewing the spurious liquor in the district. Sagar and Lalitpur share a substantial boundary.