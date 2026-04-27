Beat the heat with an onion in your pocket: Scindia

GUNA: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has shared an age-old remedy to beat the heat during peak summer time by keeping an onion in his pocket.
He was addressing locals at Pichhore-Shivpuri in his Guna constituency during a programme on Sunday evening.
Scindia said that in today’s modern age, everyone carries phones, but he carried an onion, explaining it helps regulate body temperature in scorching heat, before pulling one from his pocket to everyone’s surprise.
"I don't use AC in my car, I just carry an onion in my pocket," he said.
"Keep an onion in your pocket; nothing will happen even in 51-degree heat," the minister added.
While Scindia spoke, an elderly man in the crowd smiled and drew an onion from his pocket, in a gesture of support.