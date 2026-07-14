MP HC grants interim protection from punitive action to Kumbh Mela woman and husband

The petition states that after the couple's interfaith marriage, the girl's birth certificate was cancelled without following the legal process, resulting in the registration of an FIR against her husband at the Maheshwar police station.

The FIR was registered under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 81 (fraudulent marriage or sexual intercourse by inducing marriage), 83 (enticing a minor girl) and 87 (kidnapping or abduction) of the BNS, section 9 (child marriage by an adult male) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A special court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has already rejected the woman's husband's anticipatory bail plea in this case.

The couple has alleged in the High Court petition that the woman's birth records were tampered with as part of a criminal conspiracy to show her as a minor at the time of marriage.

According to the petition, the couple married in a temple in Kerala on March 11.

The petition states that the woman's actual date of birth is January 1, 2008, and this date is also recorded in her birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Nagar Panchayat, as well as her Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other government documents.

The petition alleged that after the marriage, the woman's family opposed the relationship and the original birth certificate was cancelled without following legal procedures.

The couple also alleges that an FIR was lodged against the woman's husband based on altered records and that their interfaith marriage was given a communal colour by linking it to "love jihad", posing a threat to their safety.