Twisha Sharma’s kin demand probe into her mother-in-law’s calls to public figures, CCTV technicians

The family issued a statement the day after Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, informed the First Class Judicial Magistrate that eight CCTVs installed at her premises were being managed by a private company. She also informed that the gadgets were not being maintained properly, as a result of which the footage showed a difference of two days, two hours and 20 minutes.

Giribala Singh had said in her application on Thursday that the wrong date was creating confusion among the general public.