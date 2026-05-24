Twisha Sharma case: Accused cooperating with probe, not tampering with evidence, says defence lawyer

Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh were booked for dowry harassment and other offences.

"Our approach has been positive from the beginning and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. At the appropriate time, we will place our side before the Supreme Court," counsel for the accused, Gyanendra Sharma, told reporters here.