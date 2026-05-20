Twisha Sharma death case: Kin urged to take custody of body amid decomposition concerns

Twisha's body has been kept in the mortuary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, since her postmortem examination was conducted on May 13.

Citing a communication from AIIMS, the police said preservation of the body for a longer period required storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius, a facility not available at AIIMS Bhopal.

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, with dowry death and harassment.