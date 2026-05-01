4 dead, 10 missing as tourist boat overturns in Bargi dam reservoir in Jabalpur due to storm

Ten tourists were still missing and an operation was on in full swing to trace and rescue them, he said.

A total of 29 tickets were issued for the cruise in the Bargi dam reservoir, and among them, four people drowned, while 15 were rescued, the official said.

The Bargi Dam has been constructed on the river Narmada in Jabalpur district.

A search and rescue operation for the missing passengers was continuing on a war footing. The Jabalpur collector and Superintendent of Police, along with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and other rescue teams, are present at the site, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the local administration and rescue personnel were continuing their operation after the tragic cruise boat accident in the Bargi dam due to a severe storm.