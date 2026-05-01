4 dead, 10 missing as tourist boat overturns in Bargi dam reservoir in Jabalpur due to storm

JABALPUR: Four persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 passengers overturned in the Bargi dam reservoir after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday in Jabalpur district, an official said.
Ten tourists were still missing and an operation was on in full swing to trace and rescue them, he said.
A total of 29 tickets were issued for the cruise in the Bargi dam reservoir, and among them, four people drowned, while 15 were rescued, the official said.
The Bargi Dam has been constructed on the river Narmada in Jabalpur district.
A search and rescue operation for the missing passengers was continuing on a war footing. The Jabalpur collector and Superintendent of Police, along with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and other rescue teams, are present at the site, the official said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the local administration and rescue personnel were continuing their operation after the tragic cruise boat accident in the Bargi dam due to a severe storm.
Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, senior divisional, police officials and local people's representatives have been directed to reach the scene of the tragedy to oversee the rescue operation, the CM said in a post on 'X.' Through a swift operation, 15 citizens were rescued and efforts were underway to locate those who are still missing, said Yadav.
"In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the affected families with full sensitivity and is ensuring all possible assistance," he maintained.
The news of the cruise boat accident in the Bargi dam is extremely sad and heart-breaking, said Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar.
"Humble tributes to all citizens who lost their lives in this accident, and deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.
The Congress leader demanded that the state government immediately provide adequate compensation and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.