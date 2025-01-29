MP CM Mohan Yadav discusses investment plans with A&D Medical; co eyes manufacturing unit in state

TOKYO: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held detailed discussions with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical during the second day of his high-profile Japan visit, and the company is keen on setting up a manufacturing facility in the state, potentially within this year.

Yadav is on a four-day visit to Japan, where he is holding marathon meetings with marquee companies to showcase the state's potential to investors, and hard-sell it as an attractive investment destination to leading Japanese companies.

On the second day of his visit, the CM held extensive discussions with Daiki Arai.

"We introduced the Ujjain's 75-acre Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Park to medical device manufacturers. Also explained about the relaxation given by our state government in setting up the big units, we offer prime land at highly subsidised rates for companies looking to establish such manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said in a post on X.

It is pertinent to mention that A&D is very keen on setting up a manufacturing facility in MP if possible within this year.

Earlier in the day, Yadav held talks with Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Hisashi Matsumoto to discuss strengthening Indo-Japan ties and boosting cooperation at the state level. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, Toyota had spotlighted its initiatives and operations in India and in Madhya Pradesh, expressing intent to evaluate the potential of trade ties at the upcoming Global Investor Summit, during a meeting with the Chief Minister, where the state made a high-octane pitch about its investor-friendly policies and availability of skilled manpower, inviting the Japanese carmaker to explore investment opportunities.

After the Toyota meeting on Tuesday, Yadav had penned a post saying: "We explored the abundant opportunities Madhya Pradesh offers, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure and a rapidly growing automobile sector. Madhya Pradesh stands as the ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs."

During his meeting with Toyota senior leadership, Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh's central location in India offers a massive advantage to companies by allowing easy access to other markets, as he invited the automotive company to look at ample investment opportunities in the state.

Large players like Volvo and Mahindra and Mahindra are already leveraging the benefits of setting up their facilities in Madhya Pradesh, and CM invited Toyota to do the same.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Pithampur Auto Cluster, which offers tremendous business prospects to companies.

Later on Tuesday, during an interactive session at the Indian Embassy on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that the state has exported goods spanning multiple industries worth USD 92.8 million to Japan in 2023-24, as he invited business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state.