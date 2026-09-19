Eight killed as car falls into swollen drain in MP's Agar Malwa

The accident occurred near the Bagulamukhi temple in Nalkheda town, around 30 km from the district headquarters, Nalkheda police station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay said.

He said that the car with devotees from Odisha fell into the drain, which was overflowing with rainwater, and the occupants, including three children, two women and three men, were killed.

The Nalkheda police launched a rescue operation, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and further details are awaited.