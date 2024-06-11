MP cabinet approves Rs 24,420 crores electricity subsidy, over 46000 new vacancies in health sector

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday approved around Rs 24,420 crores subsidy on electricity for different categories of consumers and also approved over 46,000 new vacancies in the health sector in the state.

Proposals for the same were tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here in Bhopal and the council of ministers approved the proposals unanimously.

Before the beginning of the cabinet meeting, the council of ministers congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time and the cabinet also congratulated CM Mohan Yadav for winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

After the meeting, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya briefed the media persons about the cabinet decisions.

He said, "In the beginning of the meeting, the cabinet congratulated CM Yadav for winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. After that the state cabinet also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming PM for the third consecutive time. A total of six members from Madhya Pradesh have included in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, so the cabinet congratulated them too and expected from them that the ministers will provide their cooperation in the development of Madhya Pradesh."

The minister further said that several important topics were discussed in the cabinet and approved proposals for the welfare of the state.

"We all know that the Madhya Pradesh government always takes decisions in the interest of farmers and also provides electricity subsidies to the people of the state. The council of ministers has approved a subsidy of about Rs24,420 crores to different categories of electricity consumers in the meeting. Of these, Rs 6000 crores subsidy have been approved for domestic consumers, Rs 13000 crores for general category farmers and Rs 5000 crores subsidy for SC/ST farmers," Vijayvargiya said.

He further said that various important decisions were taken to improve the quality of health services in the state.

"If the promotion posts are vacant and there are no eligible persons for promotion, approval has been given to fill the posts through direct recruitment. There are around 1214 such posts and of these, half will be filled through promotion and half through direct recruitment. Besides, the cabinet approved new vacancy of 46,491 posts in the health sector under the Indian Public Health Standards in which grade 3, grade 4 employees and paramedical staff will be recruited," the minister said.

Furthermore, the state cabinet gave instructions to connect the three state universities, Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Government University in Sagar, Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University in Khargone and Tatya Tope University in Guna with the Higher Education Department and to fulfil all their needs, he added.