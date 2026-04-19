Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Anuppur district

The accident occurred in the Karanpathar police station area when the vehicle from Karanjia in Dindori district was heading to Anuppur to collect crushed gravel, an official said.

The tractor lost control and overturned by the roadside, trapping its occupants, who died on the spot, Karanpathar station house officer Birendra Varkade told reporters.

Police teams reached the spot and launched efforts to lift the overturned tractor, he said.