Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Anuppur district

ANUPPUR: Four persons were killed after a tractor-trolley veered off the road and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Sunday morning, police said.
The accident occurred in the Karanpathar police station area when the vehicle from Karanjia in Dindori district was heading to Anuppur to collect crushed gravel, an official said.
The tractor lost control and overturned by the roadside, trapping its occupants, who died on the spot, Karanpathar station house officer Birendra Varkade told reporters.
Police teams reached the spot and launched efforts to lift the overturned tractor, he said.
The deceased were yet to be identified as the efforts to extricate their bodies are underway, the official said, adding that the victims were believed to be from Dindori.