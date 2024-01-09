Mozambique Prez Filipe Nyusi arrives in Ahmedabad to attend Vibrant Gujarat Summit

AHMEDABAD: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel received Nyusi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

In a post shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit. CM @Bhupendrapbjp of Gujarat received President Nyusi at the airport."

Later in the day, Filipe Nyusi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gujarat's Mahatma Mandir.

The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". Several world leaders, including UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Upon arrival in Gujarat, PM Modi in a post shared on X stated, "Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people."

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the State CM. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.