Mother's cries that echoed louder than sirens, colleague's SOS call: Haunting moments from Lucknow fire

Outside, anguished families watched helplessly as thick black smoke and flames swallowed the animation centre on Usha Mehta Marg, where 15 people, most of them students, lost their lives on Monday afternoon.

Even before fire tenders reached the spot, local residents became the first responders. Risking their own lives, they smashed the building's glass panes with whatever they could find, hoping to let the choking smoke escape and save those stuck inside.

Many of those trapped were students who had come to learn animation during their summer vacation. Eyewitnesses said several people tried to help after seeing students stranded inside the building.

One of the most harrowing moments was captured in visuals showing a student jumping from an upper floor to escape the flames. People below quickly spread a mattress-like object to cushion the fall, following which locals immediately rushed him for medical assistance.

Scenes of anguish and helplessness unfolded outside the building as parents and relatives rushed to the spot after receiving distress calls from their loved ones trapped inside. Some women were seen pleading with police personnel to let them enter the building.

"Mujhe jaane do apne bete ke paas" (Let me go to my son), one distraught woman cried repeatedly, pleading with officials as rescue operations continued.