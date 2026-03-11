Mother better custodian of breastfed child, says HC; orders man to hand over daughter to her

As per the plea, the couple got married in 2023, and since then, the woman was subjected to physical, emotional and mental cruelty.

The woman sought a direction to her husband to hand over the custody of their daughter to her, as the child was still being breastfed and hence needed her mother.

The man opposed the plea, claiming his wife left their home on her own and has refused to cohabit with him.

He further said that it would be in the best interest of the child to live with him as he was earning while his wife was not. As per law, the father, too, was a natural guardian of the child, the man said.

The high court, however, noted that since he was working, he would not be in a position to take care of the child and the woman, who is now living with her parents, would be in a better position to look after the infant.

The court also took note of WhatsApp messages sent by the man to his wife in which he used abusive and filthy language.