Most schools to continue with online classes in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Private schools in Gurugram, which were closed on Tuesday in view of violence in the district, opted to continue with online classes to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier it was announced that schools in Gurugram city will remain close on Tuesday, while the education institutions will remain shut in Nuh, Sohna, and adjoining areas till Wednesday.

"The administration has allowed to open school in Gurugram on Wednesday but the majority of private schools have opted for online classes. The maximum number of school authorities in Gurugram are in wait-and-watch condition. Once the situation gets normalised, schools will be opened as per routine," Yashpal Yadav, Chairman of CD International School and President of Haryana Shikshan Sansthaan, told IANS.

"Schools remained open for staff. A meeting of the school management will be convened, during which the present situation will be assessed comprehensively to explore the possibility of creating a conducive atmosphere for conducting classes," he added.

"We do not want to take any risk in view of violence in Nuh and Gurugram. Several parents have asked for security arrangements for their wards... We are watching the current situation and will later decide to open school," Pradeep Kaushik, Director of the GAV group of schools told IANS.

Schools have been closed in Nuh, Sohna, and adjoining areas for the second consecutive day.

The communal violence in Nuh and Gurugram has so far claimed six lives and left over 60 people injured.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh are among the areas severely affected by the violence.