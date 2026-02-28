Most parts of India to see above-normal heatwave days between March and May: IMD

Meanwhile, normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India, south peninsula and along east coast, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely during March.

“This could be because rainfall averaged over India is most likely to be normal during March 2026. The LPA of rainfall over the country during March, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 29.9 mm,” he said.

While many parts of the country are expected to experience normal to above-normal rainfall in March, northeast India, and some parts of northwest and east-central India might witness below normal rainfall.

The meteorological department has also noted that, currently, weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific. But, in the following months, neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions could return, according to the forecasts by global models and IMD's Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS).

Reviewing weather conditions that prevailed during February, the IMD said that the rainfall all over India last month was the lowest since 2001. Also, no cold waves or cold days prevailed during February.

“The absence of any active western disturbances and lack of their interactions/confluences with easterly (winds) are the major reasons for subdued snow/rainfall in the month,” the IMD said.