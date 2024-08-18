MoS Suresh Gopi: Will courts answer if Mullaiperiyar dam collapses?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In comments that are likely to trigger a row, Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed concern about the safety of Mullaiperiyar dam and sought to know who would take the responsibility if the 125-year-old dam collapses.

He asked whether the courts that pronounce verdicts to maintain the status quo or those who obtain such verdicts from the judiciary would be held accountable if such a disaster happens.

The minister of state for petroleum and natural gas as well as tourism shared his concern while speaking during a function here.

During the speech, he said he came across a post on social media raising concern about the safety of Mullaiperiyar dam. The actor-turned-politician said the question of whether the dam would collapse or not stands like an "idimuzhakkam" (thunderclap) in his heart.

"Who will be answerable if it collapses? Will the courts answer? Or will those who obtain such decisions from the courts to continue to maintain the present position (regarding the dam) answer," Gopi asked.

They should answer what the consequences of their actions would be, he said, asserting that Kerala cannot afford to drown in tears anymore.

The union minister's statement came amid concern from various quarters regarding the safety of Mullaiperiyar dam, as the Wayanad landslide tragedy has raised fears among the people of Kerala that a similar tragedy of greater proportions could occur if the 125-year-old dam collapses - although it is in a different mountain district far away from Wayanad.

The Mullaiperiyar dam was built in 1895. While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is “absolutely safe”, Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.