MoS Health visits Delhi hospital on World Blood Donor Day

Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel visited RML Hospital here on the occasion of 'World Blood Donor Day', as part of a nationwide blood donation drive.

During his visit to the hospital, Baghel interacted with blood donors at the hospital and stressed the importance of 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav'.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated around the world on June 14 and the theme this year is ''give blood, give plasma, share life, share often''. The day provides special opportunity to celebrate and thank voluntary blood donors.