Mortal remains of five killed in Uttarakhand chopper crash reach native places in Karnataka

The five were identified as Prathapa, a businessman from Hassan, Arun Salunke, an inspector with the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch, advocates Shankar Gowda and K Sudheer, and H S Nataraj, a poultry businessman.

Their bodies arrived at Kempegowda International Airport here late Sunday, following which they were transported to their respective native places, officials said.

The pilot of the helicopter, Captain Himanshu, also died in the crash.