Mortal remains of five killed in Uttarakhand chopper crash reach native places in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of five people who died in the helicopter crash near Joshimath in Uttarakhand were brought to Karnataka and reached their respective native places for last rites, officials said on Monday.
The five were identified as Prathapa, a businessman from Hassan, Arun Salunke, an inspector with the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch, advocates Shankar Gowda and K Sudheer, and H S Nataraj, a poultry businessman.
Their bodies arrived at Kempegowda International Airport here late Sunday, following which they were transported to their respective native places, officials said.
The pilot of the helicopter, Captain Himanshu, also died in the crash.
According to officials, the body of Inspector Salunke reached his native village of Aratal in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, where his last rites are scheduled to be held on Monday. He resided in Bengaluru with his wife and two children.
The body of Prathapa reached his native village in Hassan.
Sudheer's body also reached Tyavanige village in Davanagere district, where his last rites are being performed, a senior police officer said.
The bodies of Gowda and Nataraj were taken to Huliyurdurga town in Tumakuru district.
The crash occurred on Friday on a hillside near Chai village in Joshimath while the helicopter was returning to Dehradun from the Badrinath shrine.