More special trains to clear passenger rush to Sabarimala announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified Special Trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala Season.

Train No. 07177 Vijayawada – Kollam Special will leave Vijayawada at 10.15 pm on December 14, 21 & 28 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the third day (3 Services). Train No. 07178 Kollam – Kakinada Town Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 pm on December 16, 23 & 30 (Monday) and reach Kakinada Town at 9.00 pm, the next day (3 Services)

Train No. 07179 Kakinada Town – Kollam Special will leave Kakinada Town at 11.50 pm on January 01 & 08 (Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 05.30 am, the third day (2 Services). Train No. 07180 Kollam – Guntur Special will leave Kollam at 08.40 am on January 3, 10(Friday) and reach Guntur at 11.30 am, the next day (2 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No. 07181 Guntur - Kollam Special will leave Guntur at 11.45 pm on January 04, 11& 18 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the third day (3 Services). Train No. 07182 Kollam – Kakinada Town Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on January 06(Monday) and reach Kakinada Town at 10.00 pm, the next day (1 Service)

Train No. 07183 Narasapur – Kollam Special will leave Narasapur at 9.00 hrs on January 15 & 22 (Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 05.30am, the third day (2 Services). Train No. 07184 Kollam – Narasapur Special will leave Kollam at 08.40 am on January 17 & 24 (Friday) and reach Narasapur at 6.30 pm , the next day (2 Services).

The service of Train No. 07175 Secunderabad – Kollam Special will leave Secunderabad at 8.00 pm on January 02, 09 & 16 (Thursday) and reach Kollam at 01.30 am, the third day (3 Services). The service of Train No. 07176 Kollam - Secunderabad Special will leave Kollam at 5.00 am on January 04, 11 & 18 (Saturday) and reach Secunderabad at 1.30 pm, the next day (3 Services).

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains is open from Southern Railway End, the release added.