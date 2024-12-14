Begin typing your search...

    More special trains to clear passenger rush to Sabarimala announced; check details

    Train No. 07177 Vijayawada – Kollam Special will leave Vijayawada at 10.15 pm on December 14, 21 & 28 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the third day (3 Services).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2024 10:13 AM IST
    More special trains to clear passenger rush to Sabarimala announced; check details
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified Special Trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala Season.

    Train No. 07177 Vijayawada – Kollam Special will leave Vijayawada at 10.15 pm on December 14, 21 & 28 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the third day (3 Services). Train No. 07178 Kollam – Kakinada Town Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 pm on December 16, 23 & 30 (Monday) and reach Kakinada Town at 9.00 pm, the next day (3 Services)

    Train No. 07179 Kakinada Town – Kollam Special will leave Kakinada Town at 11.50 pm on January 01 & 08 (Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 05.30 am, the third day (2 Services). Train No. 07180 Kollam – Guntur Special will leave Kollam at 08.40 am on January 3, 10(Friday) and reach Guntur at 11.30 am, the next day (2 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Train No. 07181 Guntur - Kollam Special will leave Guntur at 11.45 pm on January 04, 11& 18 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the third day (3 Services). Train No. 07182 Kollam – Kakinada Town Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on January 06(Monday) and reach Kakinada Town at 10.00 pm, the next day (1 Service)

    Train No. 07183 Narasapur – Kollam Special will leave Narasapur at 9.00 hrs on January 15 & 22 (Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 05.30am, the third day (2 Services). Train No. 07184 Kollam – Narasapur Special will leave Kollam at 08.40 am on January 17 & 24 (Friday) and reach Narasapur at 6.30 pm , the next day (2 Services).

    The service of Train No. 07175 Secunderabad – Kollam Special will leave Secunderabad at 8.00 pm on January 02, 09 & 16 (Thursday) and reach Kollam at 01.30 am, the third day (3 Services). The service of Train No. 07176 Kollam - Secunderabad Special will leave Kollam at 5.00 am on January 04, 11 & 18 (Saturday) and reach Secunderabad at 1.30 pm, the next day (3 Services).

    Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains is open from Southern Railway End, the release added.

    South Central RailwaySabarimala SeasonSpecial trains
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick