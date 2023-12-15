More SITs to probe violence incidents, crime in Manipur

IMPHAL: Special Investigation Teams (SITs), constituted after SC ordered to probe the incidents of violence, murder, rape and various other crimes during the ethnic violence in Manipur, started their inquiry and the remaining would soon start their tasks, officials said on Friday.

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and SITs are facing protests by the local organisations as the protesters alleged that the probe is not being done in a balanced manner.

A Manipur Home Department official said that the apex court earlier ordered the formation of 42 SITs. One headed by a Superintendent of Police rank officer to look at FIRs related to murder and other heinous crimes. And another, including a female inspector, for FIRs related to rape, outraging of modesty and such other sexual offences.

Other FIRs will be investigated by SITs headed by the officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

As per the order of the SC nine SITs will look after the cases in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Kakching, Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts.

These nine SITs would be supervised on a weekly basis by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of police, Inspector General of Police or Additional Director General.

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh would monitor the cases, being probed by the SITs, on a fortnightly basis.

The SITs comprising women officers would oversee the investigation of crimes involving sexual violence.

Assam cadre IPS officer Anand Mishra has been deputed to the SIT, which is to investigate the cases of violence in Manipur while another officer of Assam Police Service Randip Kumar Barua has also been included into the SIT.

Assam’s Commissioner Home and Political Department Deba Prasad Misra in an order earlier this week placed both Mishra and Barua at the disposal of the Manipur government to take charge of the SITs.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser D.D. Padsalgikar has been appointed by the SC to monitor and supervise cases handed over to CBI and those of SITs.

Padsalgikar recently met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and discussed the probe related aspects.