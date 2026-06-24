Monsoon rains inundate low-lying areas, disrupt trains in Mumbai; Sena MLC urges mayor to act

Parts of the metropolis recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Ruling Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande urged Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to intensify efforts for thorough cleaning of drains and removal of dry waste, stressing that such measures are vital to prevent waterlogging and traffic disruptions during the monsoon.