Monsoon fury batters several states, over 10 dead in rain-related incidents across country

Authorities scrambled to restore normalcy amid forecasts of more rain, with people wading through knee-deep water in residential areas in several cities and traffic crawling on major roads and highways.

Fresh floods and landslides were reported in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with rising water levels in a river submerging a 100-foot iron bridge in Kinnaur.

Relentless monsoon rain battered Delhi, inundating roads, uprooting trees and triggering widespread traffic snarls. The downpour also helped the national capital record its cleanest air since September 2023, with parts of the city receiving over 160 mm of rainfall.

The death toll in the building collapse in Rohini rose to three. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including Vikas Marg, parts of East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, the New Delhi railway station area, Munirka, Sadar Bazar, Alipur, Burari, Badarpur and Dwarka.

In Alipur, several trucks and cars were partially submerged, disrupting traffic and affecting commuters.

Traffic was also disrupted at ITO, Rohtak Road, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road, NH-48, Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh and Shadipur due to waterlogging and heavy congestion.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two trees fell at separate locations on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, while one tree each fell on Guru Ravidas Marg in the Kalkaji-Govindpuri area and Dhingra Marg. Another large tree fell on a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar.

In Surat, which was battered by rain on Wednesday, floodwaters that caused extensive damage in the city were slowly receding on Thursday. Six more bodies were recovered from the city, with rain-related incidents claiming the lives of 17 people over the past few days. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Surat to review the situation in the city.

Rescue operations also continued at the site of a building that collapsed a day earlier at a waste-to-energy plant in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a massive mound of garbage gave way due to heavy rain.

One body was recovered on Thursday, while around eight people are still feared trapped under the debris. Nine people have been rescued so far.

A 64-year-old man who was injured in a treefall incident in Thane city amid very heavy rains earlier died on Thursday.

In Uttar Pradesh, seven people died on Thursday in rain-related incidents.