Monsoon advances to Karnataka, Maharashtra & Telangana

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.



According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and some more parts of the Arabian Sea and West Bengal during the next 3-4 days.

Rainfall is likely to increase in Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka with heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 8, the IMD said.

The IMD has also forecast that rainfall is likely to continue in northwest India till June 7, and heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets in parts of eastern India, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.