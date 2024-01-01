Moments that showcased PM Modi's key interactions in 2023

NEW DELHI: India, as a country, achieved great feats in 2023. Here are some pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which capture his moments with world leaders and Indians at various events.

In the picture, PM Modi interacts with young people aboard the Vande Bharat.

PM Modi helps BJP worker lift the stick in Madhya Pradesh.

The picture of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz trying the Indian delicacy 'paan' during his informal conversation with PM Modi in India.

In the picture, PM Modi carries the ‘Sengol’ into the new Parliament building.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with the kids at Pakaria village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.

PM Modi along with other world leaders, participates in G20 Summit held under India's Presidency in Delhi in September.

In the picture, PM Modi interacts with workers at the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' Yojana at Yashobhoomi.

PM Modi met US President Joe Biden at his residence on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Delhi.

In the picture, PM Modi seeks the blessings of an elderly woman on his arrival at Gunji Village in Pithoragarh.

PM Modi smiles as a robot serves him tea at the Robotic Park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes a selfie with PM Modi during the COP28 Summit in the UAE.

In the picture, PM Modi is seen consoling Indian cricket team players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after Australia defeated India in World Cup 2023 final.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron captured during the Bastille Day 2023 celebrations in France.

PM Modi trying to make a roti at the inauguration of the New Campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) in Mumbai's Marol.

In the picture, PM Modi is seen feeding a dog in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha.

PM Modi hugs ISRO Chairman S Somanath after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi enjoying a cup of tea at the house of a PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.