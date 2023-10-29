Moitra admits to sharing Parl ID with Hiranandani

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing cash-for-query row, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has allegedly admitted to sharing her Parliament login ID and password to businessman and friend Darshan Hiranandani to have someone in the latter’s office to type in the questions to be asked in the Lok Sabha. She, however, said there was no quid pro quo between her and Darshan Hiranandani.

In an interview with two media outlets, Moitra said, “Someone in Darshan Hiranandani’s office typed the question which I gave on the Parliament website. After putting the question, they would call me to inform and I would read all the questions in one go as I am always busy in my constituency.” She said the process requires a One-Time Password (OTP), and that the idea of someone else, in this case, Hiranandani, logged into her account and posted questions on her behalf is ‘ludicrous’.

Her response came as businessman Darshan Hiranandani came out with a signed affidavit accusing Moitra of accepting bribes to ask questions. In his affidavit, Hiranandani claimed that Moitra gave him her Parliament login and password so he could post questions on her behalf to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.