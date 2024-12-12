Mohan Babu booked for allegedly assaulting vernacular news journalist

HYDERABAD: A criminal case has been booked against Telugu veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu for allegedly abusing and assaulting a vernacular news channel journalist here on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint from the journalist, the Pahadishareef police have booked a case under Section 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, police said here.

The Incident occurred when the media persons reached the actor's residence to report on his ongoing family feud on Tuesday evening.

In his complaint, the journalist said Mohan Babu intentionally grabbed the microphone and cell phone from the complainant's hand, used abusive language, and physically attacked him with the microphone.

In the assault, the journalist sustained a severe head injury.

Incidentally, following the assault on the journalist, Mohan Babu complained of illness and was immediately shifted to a private hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, journalists staged protests at Mohan Babu's residence and Film Chamber in Film Nagar against the attack on a journalist.