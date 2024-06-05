Begin typing your search...

Modi's final cabinet meeting: Shaping the future amidst election triumph

This pivotal meeting took place at the prime minister's residence, a day after electoral victories were confirmed.

5 Jun 2024
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a significant meeting of the Union cabinet to review the recent Lok Sabha election results and discuss the formation of the next government. This pivotal meeting took place at the prime minister's residence, a day after electoral victories were confirmed.

The gathering, marking the last session of Modi 2.0's cabinet, began punctually at 11.30 am and was succeeded by another session involving the council of ministers. Sources indicate that discussing the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha was on the agenda, as its term concludes on June 16.

The BJP, on its own, secured 240 seats, while the NDA achieved a definitive majority in the 543-member house. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Congress, managed to obtain 99 seats.

2024 Lok Sabha electionsTamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024Lok Sabha elections resultsLS polls 20242024 general elections
