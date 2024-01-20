Modi's 11-day Anushthan ahead of Pran Pratishtha 'very heartening': Sadhguru

NEW DELHI: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said that it is heartening for him to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi undergoing an 11-day Anushthana in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The spiritual leader stressed that not just one leader, "but all leaders and citizens of Bharat should do Anushthana to create Rama Rajya."

In a video posted on his social media platform, X, on Thursday, Sadhguru said, "It is very heartening for me to see that the head of state of this great crucible of civilization, is doing Anushthana upon Rama, who in many ways is held as the epitome of a just, stable and a prosperous rule." "Not just one leader, but all leaders and citizens of Bharat should do Anushthana to create Rama Rajya," he added.

"Leaders who keep their personal well-being aside, for people's welfare, this is Rama, (or) willing to sacrifice personal goals for the larger good, that is Rama...And if leaders aspire to become this, if they do Anushthana on these qualities, there shall be Rama Rajya," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the temple town on Monday, began an 11-day special ritual --Anushthan-- on January 12. As part of the ritual, sources said, the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor, and taking only a coconut water diet. Sadhguru said that Anusthana is not only relevant at the time of Pran Prathistha, but can be done at any time as convenient for individual people. "This process of Anushthanam is done various periods...Anusthana is not only relevant at the time of Pran Prathistha, but can be done at any time as convenient for individual people.

It was common practice for individuals, enduring to take up significant activity in their life went into periods of Anushthana. It is well documented of kings performing Anushthana before venturing into war of important campaigns because success does not come due to one's desire but by ensuring that one Pravrutti or set patterns of function do not become an impediment," he said in the nearly ten-minute video address. He said that every human being needs to do or find a way of doing Anushthana if wanting to live a life of impact and fulfilment.

"Anushthana is a powerful way that involves various methods as to the evolution of the individual, or for every type of individual, a specific type of Anushthana can be worked out...Every human being needs to do or find a way of doing Anushthana if wanting to live a life of impact and fulfilment," he added. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.