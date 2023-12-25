Modi will win 3rd time with blessings of over 50% people: Union Min Pradhan

ANGUL: Expressing his confidence for victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win with the blessings of more than 50 per cent people of the country.

Dharmendra Pradhan attended an exhibition and interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Odisha's Angul district on Sunday.

"People are very excited. Credit card of farmers, more gas connections in Ujjwala Yojana, guarantee to give home to poor people who don't have a home, people have trust in these guarantees. PM Modi will become Prime Minister for the 3rd time with the blessings of more than 50 per cent people of the country," he told ANI.

The year 2023 turned out to be a successful year for the BJP as it registered comprehensive victories in the Hindi heartland states and set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.