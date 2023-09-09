Modi welcomes Presidents of Egypt, Argentina, Nigeria at Pragati Maidan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with the Presidents of Egypt, Argentina and Nigeria at Pragati Maidan for the G20 Summit. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Argentia Alberto Fernández and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu have arrived at the Bharat Mandapam.





Ahead of the beginning of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit in the national capital.





He was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among leaders who arrived in the national capital yesterday.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9.30 am onwards.

At around 10.30 the first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible. The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been made to portray India's traditions and strengths.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.







