Modi visits ‘Labharthi’ in Ayodhya

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way from Ayodhya Dham railway station to the Maharishi Valmiki airport, made a brief stopover at the house of Dhaniram Manjhi, a Dalit and a beneficiary of a house under the PM Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the 'labharthi', inquiring about their welfare.

The family was expectedly elated to meet the Prime Minister.