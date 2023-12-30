Begin typing your search...

Modi visits ‘Labharthi’ in Ayodhya

The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the 'labharthi', inquiring about their welfare.

ByIANSIANS|30 Dec 2023 8:29 AM GMT
Modi visits ‘Labharthi’ in Ayodhya
X

Narendra Modi (IANS)

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way from Ayodhya Dham railway station to the Maharishi Valmiki airport, made a brief stopover at the house of Dhaniram Manjhi, a Dalit and a beneficiary of a house under the PM Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the 'labharthi', inquiring about their welfare.

The family was expectedly elated to meet the Prime Minister.

ModiPM ModiLabharthiAyodhyaPM in AyodhyaLabharthi familyDhaniram ManjhiPM Awas Yojana
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X