Modi to visit Odisha on Tuesday, unveil projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday launch development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore and address a public meeting in Odisha's Jajpur district, an official statement said.



Modi who is scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 2.40 pm, from where he will head to Chandikhol in Jajpur.

He is slated to address a rally of the BJP at 4.15 pm in Jajpur, considered a stronghold of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The prime minister will launch projects related to various sectors, including Oil and Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy, the statement said.

He will inaugurate Indian Oil Corp's mono ethylene glycol facility at the Paradip Refinery, a 344-km-long product pipeline from Paradip to Haldia in West Bengal, and a 0.6-MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip.

Modi will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the Singhara-Binjabahal section of National Highway-49, four-laning of the Binjabahal-Tileibani section of NH-49, four-laning of the Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18, and four-laning of the Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16, the statement said.

He will also lay the foundation of the eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip Road.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the 162-km-long Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line. It will not only enhance the existing capacity, but also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar to the nearest ports and steel plants, according to the statement.

A CONCOR container depot in Kalinga Nagar will also be inaugurated by Modi.

Besides, he will lay the foundation of an electric loco periodical overhauling workshop at Narla, a wagon periodical overhauling workshop at Kantabanji, and upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal.

Modi will also inaugurate a 5-MLD seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of Indian Rare Earths Ltd. It has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The PM had last visited Odisha on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a public rally during that trip in Sambalpur.