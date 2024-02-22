Modi to lay the foundation stone for 554 Amrit stations

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will virtually lay the foundation stone for 554 Amrit Bharat Stations and dedicate the foundation stone for 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges to the nation.

This event is planned across 2000 locations throughout India, said a Southern Railway press release.

In Southern Railway, 44 Amrit Bharat stations will have their foundation stones laid, and 193 ROBs/RUBs will have their foundation stones laid.

As part of this event, Southern Railway will organize ceremonial functions at 231 locations/railway stations across the zone on Monday. As part of this several competitions were held among students in 232 schools across the zone. A total of 28051 school students participated, and 2082 emerged victorious. These competitions were held at 109 locations in Southern Railway including major railway stations in Southern Railway. The competition theme was "2047 – Vikasit Bharat aur Vikasit Railway'' (''2047 – Developed India and Developed Railways''). This provided an opportunity for students to express their hopes and vision for their nation and its lifelines, said a railway press release.