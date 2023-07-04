Modi to lay foundation stones of projects during 4-state tour

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a hectic tour of four states namely Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan from Friday, government sources said on Tuesday. As part of PM Modi's two-day tour to four states, he will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities - Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner.

He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores during the tour. On July 7, PM Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stones for various six-lane sections of the Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor.

Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting. PM Modi will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend the programme at Gita Press. Thereafter, he will flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains and will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station. From Gorakhpur, PM Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects.

He will also dedicate the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur). The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On July 8, PM will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. Here, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Four Laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH- 563.

Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal. The PM will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. He will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy CorridorPhase- I. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.