Modi thanks 140 crore Indians, their collective spirit for success of G20 summit

BINA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attributed the success of the G20 summit to the people of the country and their "Samuhik Shakti" (colllective spirit).

The summit, which featured the heads of all 20 major economies of the world as well as delagates from leading international organisations, was hosted in the national capital at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam.

Among the major takeawas from the summit were the adoption of a New Delhi Declaration by the member states, the announcement of an India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the formal induction of the African Union (AU) as a full member of the bloc.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone for a bouquet of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crores, made the renark at a massive public gathering at Bina, Madhya Pradesh.

Weighing in on the success of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, “We all were witness to how India successfully organised the G20 summit. The credit for this success goes to the 140 crore people of the country."

He added that the G20 leaders and delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of the country, which was showcased at the summit. Extensive preparations were made to showcase India's traditions and strengths to a global audience. During its presidency of the G20, the Centre focused on highlighting the country's inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. PM Modi, meanwhile, came down heavily on the Opposition bloc — Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — calling it “INDI-alliance”.

He also accused the INDIA bloc of having an agenda to end ‘Santan’ culture. “At a time when our country is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are working to divide the country and its people.

These people have come together under the INDI-alliance. Some people are calling it ‘ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance’. They don’t have a leader and there is a lot of suspense over who would lead them going into the general elections next year. They are a hidden agenda — to attack and destroy our time-honoured Sanatan culture," PM Modi said.

He added that the Opposition bloc, at its third meeting in Mumbai, adopted a resolution to “end the Santan culture”. “The INDI-alliance adopted a resolution to end the 'Sanatan' culture. They are bent on destroying our ideologies, culture and traditions, which have held the country and its people together for centuries," PM Modi said.

He also exhorted 'Sanatanis' across the country and the people to be awake and alert to such ploys by the Oppsition to abuse and assault the country's ancient culture and practices. "Those with the INDI-alliance want to erase that Sanatan Dharma, which the likes of Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak drew inspiration from. They want to destroy 'Sanatan Dharma'. Today they are openly targeting Sanatan. Tomorrow, they might even attack the believers of Sanatan. All 'Sanatanis' across the country need to be alert to this threat. We will have to stop such people from succeeding in their ulterior designs,” he added.