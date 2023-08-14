Modi spoke “less” on Manipur during his speech in LS: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke “less” on Manipur violence during his reply to the motion of no-confidence in Lok Sabha last week. He said Manipur was a border state and if the Centre is not paying adequate attention to the situation, “this is the most serious worrisome thing”.

Pawar, who was speaking to reports in Baramati, referred to the opposition parties pressing in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 287. “Opposition raised this issue again and again in the Parliament but despite demanding discussion under a specific rule, our demand was not fulfilled.

The Prime Minister spoke in Parliament for over two hours but he spoke for very less time (on Manipur),” NCP chief said. He alleged that the Prime Minister did not announce “strong steps” to tackle the situation in the state. Answering queries about the proposed meeting of INDIA bloc parties in Mumbai, he said the MVA allies will organise the meeting.

“MVA leaders will hold a meeting on August 31 evening, in Mumbai. On September 1, the INDIA Alliance will hold a meeting. Uddhav Thackeray, I and Congress president Nana Patole have taken the responsibility to organise the meet,” the NCP chief said. Sharad Pawar had earlier scotched speculation following a meeting between him and Ajit Pawar, saying that it was not a secret meeting.

“What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someone’s residence. I was there at his residence,” he said. Pawar noted some "well-wishers" were trying to persuade him to join the BJP. "As national president of NCP, I am making it clear that my party (NCP) will not go with the BJP. Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideology does not fit in NCP's political framework," Sharad Pawar had said while talking to the reporters at Sangola in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar had joined hands with BJP last month causing a split in the Nationalist Congress Party. He was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Some other NCP MLAs also joined the government led by Eknath Shinde.