Modi 'soon-to-be ex-PM'; if VP can resign in India, why can't CEC: Sachin Pilot

In an interview with PTI Videos, the Congress general secretary reiterated the opposition demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, asking that when a vice president can resign in India, why can't the CEC.

"If the match is fixed and the umpire is fixed, what is the point of watching any match when viewers know, players know and the world knows that this is all fixed, then where is the joy in conducting any match. Winning and losing is part and parcel of the game; all we want is a fair fight. If the election commissioner cannot ensure that then he has to go," Pilot said.

He, however, rejected any talk of boycotting polls and said it is "too early" for that.

Pilot also stressed that the Congress, whose leaders along with those of other INDIA bloc parties have filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the "vote chori" issue, has full faith in the judiciary.