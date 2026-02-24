Modi should scrap 'anti-farmer' Indo-US deal approved under pressure: Rahul

Addressing the ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally in Bhopal, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described the agreement as "an arrow in the heart of farmers".

"After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage...but he won't be able to do so," said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies.

Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister approved the agreement under external pressure linked to the threat of releasing "Epstein files" and an ongoing criminal case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US.