Modi should apologise for not honouring commitments to Telangana: KTR

HYDERABAD: Telangana Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people of the state for failing to fulfil the commitments made to the state under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said the Prime Minister, during his upcoming visit to Warangal, should explain why he failed to honour the commitments.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said Modi should tell the people of Telangana why he did not deliver on the commitment to set up a rail coach factory at Kazipet.

Instead of a factory to manufacture rail coaches, a facility to repair rail coaches is being established, he said, addressing a public meeting at Mahabubabad after launching the distribution of Podu lands.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Telangana on July 12 to lay the foundation stone for the Railway Coach Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet.

The Telangana minister also slammed Modi for discrimination against the state.

He said Modi denied a rail coach factory to Telangana but established a rail coach factory in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 21,000 crore.

“One rule for Telangana and another for Gujarat is not correct. The Prime Minister is for the entire country and not just Gujarat,” he said.

KTR said the Prime Minister should also tell people why he failed to establish the Tribal University in Telangana as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. He said though the state government allotted 360 acres of land in Mulugu for the university, the Centre took no step to establish the university.

He also wanted to know what happened to the Centre’s commitment to set up a steel factory at Bayyaram.

KTR, who is also the BRS’ Working President, urged the people not to believe the “false promises” of Congress. He said the party which cheated people for 50 years was once again trying to mislead them for power.

He appealed to people to once again vote for the BRS so that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao continue welfare measures for the poor.