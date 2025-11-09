Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori': Rahul

KISHANGANJ: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught “for indulging in vote chori”.

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

“Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people… The PM, Shah… can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori',” the former Congress president claimed.

“I recently exposed ‘vote chori’ on a big scale in Haryana, which has around two crore voters, and where the electoral roll had around 25 lakh names. Till date, neither Modi nor (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar have had the courage to stand up say 'Rahul Gandhi is telling a lie',” he said.

Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will “100 per cent form government in Bihar” if the people come together and stop “vote theft”.

“In Bihar, I can say with certainty that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (the INDIA bloc in local parlance) is going to form the next government. There is a cent per cent chance. But, you must prevent the BJP from vote theft. Be on the guard at polling stations on the day when votes will be cast (November 11). It is now the duty of every youngster, labourer and farmer to thwart vote theft in Bihar,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Speaking in the 'Seemanchal' region of Bihar, which has a substantial population of Muslims, Gandhi said the BJP and RSS have been pursuing a “divisive agenda”, with the objective of “deflecting attention from vote theft”.

“Modi and Shah are scared of the people’s voice. They have betrayed the soul of India. They are bound to be caught,” the Rae Bareli MP said.

The Congress leader also blamed economic policies of the PM, and his ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, for the “dismal” state of employment generation in the state.

“People from Bihar can be seen in cities like Bengaluru and far-flung states like Arunachal Pradesh, helping build roads, schools, colleges and hospitals. Why can such hard-working people not get work at home?” Gandhi asked.

“Nitish Kumar should tell us why in 20 years he has not been able to set up food processing units in a state, which has such a rich harvest of fish and foxnuts (makhana),” he said.

The CM “does not want employment for the youth of Bihar”, who “do not want to remain labourers”, Gandhi said at another rally in Purnea.

“I can tell you with certainty that the BJP-led government will not be able to form the next government in the state. Nitish Kumar will never be able to head a government in Bihar,” asserted Gandhi.