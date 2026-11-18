The proposals were outlined in a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement following the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday.

Among the key proposals is a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan covering connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and seafarers' security.

Modi also proposed a joint cyber forensics training programme to build expertise among cybersecurity professionals in the region and raise awareness about cyber fraud, online scams and other digital threats.

He also proposed ASEAN-India technical exchanges in nuclear energy.

Other proposals include an ASEAN-India Space Hackathon and cooperation in mining and critical minerals.

The proposed ASEAN-India Space Hackathon is intended to build technical skills, particularly in agriculture and resource management, and encourage youth innovation and knowledge-sharing in space technology.