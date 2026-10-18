Modi plans, Shah operationalises, and CEC Kumar implements vote chori; they will pay price: Rahul

Claiming that Modi, Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are having "sleepless nights", he said they will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’.

Addressing a rally in Margao in south Goa, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha accused the Centre of creating a "system" akin to a quid pro quo, which he claimed involves awarding contracts to select billionaires who do the government's bidding.

Gandhi had led strident protests against the SIR and Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi participated in the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' on its concluding day and walked two kilometres with workers and leaders.

"There is no confusion anymore. Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the entire planning from behind the scenes," he told the gathering.

He said the Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know they can’t escape from us.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done," he added.

Appealing to voters to give the Congress a full majority in the 2027 Goa assembly elections, Gandhi urged party workers and citizens to continue reaching out to people across the state.

"You think about Goa. In Delhi, in a short while, we will deal with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. You don't need to worry about that. The work is underway; their expiry date is approaching.

"I guarantee you that we are going to deal with Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh- all of them. They cannot escape," Gandhi added.

He claimed there were more than 45 defamation cases against him, including those filed by people associated with Modi and Shah; however, no case had been filed against him for alleging that the prime minister was involved in vote theft.