PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

KANYAKUMARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his meditation on Friday, performed 'Surya Arghya' at the time of sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, here.

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifest in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

A short video clip, 'Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,' posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly. Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.

Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips.

In view of the PM's stay, senior DMK leader and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan alleged that tourists are not allowed in that area which has seriously affected the local businesses and 'we have pointed out that this is not good.' Also, the vicinity has been declared out of bounds for ships and aircraft, he claimed during his interaction with journalists.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, in a post on 'X', taunted Modi over release of video clips and photographs by the BJP that show him meditating. "How many angles! how many videographers! Swami Vivekananda is silent," the Congress leader said in his post.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.