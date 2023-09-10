Modi meets Justin Trudeau on sidelines of G20 Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed a range of issues on India-Canada ties across different sectors.

Taking to his social media 'X', PM Modi tweeted, "Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors."

Trudeau at the conclusion of the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit emphasized that India is an important partner for Canada and we will continue to work towards it.

"We recognize India as an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner for Canada on everything, from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for citizens. There is always a lot of work to do and we will continue to do it," Trudeau said. (Please note: Select travelling media were allowed in the press conference)

Prior to their discussion, the world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau paid a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday morning. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

The Canadian PM, accompanied by his son Xavier, was received by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Canadian PM had recently called India a key partner in the promotion of shared values of democracy.

“As the world’s largest democracy, India is – and will continue to be – a key partner for Canada in the promotion of our shared values of democracy, pluralism, and progress. We are committed to building on this rich history of collaboration, including under India’s presidency of the G20 this year," Trudeau said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, as Canada strengthens its presence in the region under its Indo-Pacific Strategy, we will continue to work together to preserve the rules-based international order, promote multilateralism, and grow our economic ties to benefit people in both our countries as well as the region at large," he added.

“The Canada-India relationship is based on strong and longstanding ties between our people. Canada is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, with nearly 1.4 million people of Indian descent living in our communities from coast to coast to coast. These communities are an integral part of Canada’s national identity, and today we recognize their valuable contributions, past and present, that have made our country stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive," the Canadian PM said.

