Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped ITPO complex on July 26

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate on July 26 the redeveloped ITPO complex here, which will host the G20 leaders' meeting in September, official sources said on Sunday.

The venue, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, they said.

Delhi | The redeveloped ITPO complex, which will host India’s G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on 26th July. pic.twitter.com/GPlsKo1jD4 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale, they said.

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, they asserted.

Officials noted that exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities, they added.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts of a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, they said.

Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they said.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle, they added.