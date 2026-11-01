'Modi ko hatao, loktantra bachao': Cong chief Kharge attacks PM at INDIA bloc rally

Addressing INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," Kharge said at

Alleging that Modi and Shah are trying to protect Kumar, Kharge said even "if the CEC hides underground, we will find him".

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.