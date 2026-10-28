'Modi kahin nahin jayega': BJP releases song amid Kharge's 'baap' remarks row

From top BJP leaders to Union ministers to numerous office bearers of the party, everyone flooded the social media platforms like X and Instagram with their posts on this issue while tagging the song comprising of various images of Modi.

BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi also shared the music video on their respective X handles.

The song repeatedly asserts, "Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Modi is not going anywhere), while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister.

"...aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega," (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere) the song says.

It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta" (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops).