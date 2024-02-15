Modi highlights India's transformation towards 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'

DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, highlighted India's transformative reforms towards the idea of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

PM Modi delivered a special keynote address on the theme of the Summit - 'Shaping the Future Governments' on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In his address, Prime Minister shared his thoughts on the changing nature of governance. He highlighted India's transformative reforms based on the mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance". "My biggest principle has been 'Minimum government, maximum governance'. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which a sense of enterprise and energy in citizens grows. I believe that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal," PM Modi said in his address.

Sharing India's experience on how the country had leveraged digital technology to further welfare, inclusivity and sustainability, he called for a human-centric approach to governance. He also underlined India's focus on people's participation, last-mile-delivery and women-led development to achieve an inclusive society.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that given the inter-connected nature of the world, governments must collaborate and learn from each other to address future challenges.